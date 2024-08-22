NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,940 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.93. 122,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

