NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 980 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 534,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after buying an additional 65,674 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,716. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

