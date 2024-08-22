NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 57,250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,643. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

