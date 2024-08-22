NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 6.6%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.63. 401,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 862,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

NextNav Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

In other news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,490 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,372.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,092,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,372.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,092,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 81,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,301,566. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,158 shares of company stock worth $59,309 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.