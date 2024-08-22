Node AI (GPU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $938,920.88

Node AI (GPU) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Node AI has a market capitalization of $72.22 million and approximately $938,920.88 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Node AI Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.75044133 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $907,835.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

