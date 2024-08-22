Northland Securities Lowers Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Market Perform

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TITN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

TITN opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $318.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 117,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 39.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 552.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 74,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

