Notcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $131.82 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,439,122 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,439,122.20781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01076475 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $139,418,711.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

