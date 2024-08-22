Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $117.75.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

