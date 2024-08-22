Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.49 and last traded at $137.46. Approximately 1,026,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,430,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $613.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,642,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $6,225,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

