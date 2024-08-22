Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.83

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.83 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 4625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

