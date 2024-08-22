Numbers Protocol (NUM) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and approximately $615,801.15 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04199239 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $533,844.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

