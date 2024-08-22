NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $128.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,320,723 shares of company stock worth $631,994,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

