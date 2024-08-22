Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 231 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in New York Times by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 72.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in New York Times by 3,368.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $54.53. 518,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Report on NYT

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.