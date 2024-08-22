Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,642 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,395,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,526,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.29. 1,924,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,125. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

