Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 1,208 Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 16,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,762. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

