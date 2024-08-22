Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,807,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,453,000 after buying an additional 105,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. 2,311,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,357. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.