Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 4,959 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -21.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on BATRK

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765 over the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.