Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 39,844 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,844 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

