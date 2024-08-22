Oak Family Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. CWM LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 4,875,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,609. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

