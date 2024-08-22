Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $57,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $18,341,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 291,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.