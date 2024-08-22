Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mattel by 14,185.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 1,960,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

