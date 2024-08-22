Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 0.3%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.49 and last traded at $56.19. Approximately 2,497,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,213,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,317 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

