Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 2,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.