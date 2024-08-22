OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Hits $34.29 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $34.29 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

