OmniAb’s (OABI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OmniAb

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.17 on Monday. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $490.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OmniAb will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,632,059.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 114.0% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 194,835 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 37.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 528,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 143,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OmniAb during the second quarter worth about $449,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.