ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 277,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.