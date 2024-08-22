Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

OS stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Onestream has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

