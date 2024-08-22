OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 152,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 81,532 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.81.

OPAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The firm has a market cap of $660.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $4,611,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

