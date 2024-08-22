Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 331.4% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,639. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $384.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

