Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Gray Private Wealth LLC

Gray Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.13. 5,161,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

