O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,138.64. 72,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,149. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,073.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,061.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock worth $56,518,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. CWM LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

