Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.89

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 72750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$365.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osino Resources

About Osino Resources

In other Osino Resources news, Director Margot Naudie sold 42,600 shares of Osino Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$73,702.26. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

