PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.0539 on Top Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $16.55 million and approximately $82,750.63 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05647495 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $51,508.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

