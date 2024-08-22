Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $385.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.49.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $359.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.