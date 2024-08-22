Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $390.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $359.75 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.18. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

