Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $399.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $359.75 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

