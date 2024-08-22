PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,465. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

