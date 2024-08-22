Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after acquiring an additional 290,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

