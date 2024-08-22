Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

