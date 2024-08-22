Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPBN opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%.
Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
