Piper Sandler Trims ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Target Price to $4.75

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 46.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

