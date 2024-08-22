Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,974 shares of company stock valued at $37,516,870 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.71. 5,107,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,708. The company has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.39.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

