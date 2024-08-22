Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 4,598 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $264,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 54,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.74. 10,608,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,106,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

