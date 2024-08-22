Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,148. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.98.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,695 shares of company stock worth $943,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

