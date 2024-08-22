Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $297.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,669. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.07 and its 200 day moving average is $309.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

