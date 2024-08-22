Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,261,000. Ratio Wealth Group raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,559 shares during the period.

PFFD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,941. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

