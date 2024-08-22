Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 2.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.14. 5,214,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,678,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Plug Power by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 147,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Plug Power by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
