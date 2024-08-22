Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.42 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,859,166 coins and its circulating supply is 39,859,269 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,854,188.448126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.3087356 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

