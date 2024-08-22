Ponke (PONKE) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Ponke has a market cap of $155.08 million and $19.95 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Ponke

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,055.0835 with 555,544,226 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.33233095 USD and is up 9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $16,110,263.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

