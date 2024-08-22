Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $570.18 million and approximately $161.29 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.46466557 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $56,549,784.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

